Grantchester series 6 sees someone from Geordie’s past “jeopardise” relationship with Will as friendship is “torn apart”

“It’s all about Geordie not seeing the world how Will sees it and Will not seeing the world how Geordie sees it and conflict occurs,” he explained.

“Will sees the world how it ought to be whereas Geordie’s philosophy is that marching for peace is about as much use as praying for it, he doesn’t believe that we can sort problems out by confiding in an invisible friend. This causes real problems between Will and Geordie.”

And apparently, the emergence of an old friend strains the partnership even further, with Shaun Dooley (Innocent) joining the cast as Geordie’s old army buddy Johnny.

“The friend that turns up from Geordie’s past really jeopardises the relationship between Will and Geordie to the point of fracturing their relationship,” Green explained.

“The only person who can relate is the person that went through the same things that Geordie did and he is the only one that he can turn to.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Tom Brittney, who plays Will, added, “As the series progresses we find out that Will has been keeping something from Geordie which threatens to destroy their whole friendship.

“We also see Geordie being drawn down a very dark path when someone from his past comes back into his life and Will tries his hardest to bring him back from the brink.

“Their friendship is being torn apart with someone else trying to pull Geordie away from Will, things don’t look good for them.”

It certainly looks like there’s lots of drama to look forward to then – fingers crossed that Geordie and Will can mend their relationship over the course of the eight-episode series.

Granchester will return to ITV on Friday 3rd September. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.