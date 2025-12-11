ITV have finally revealed when we can expect Grantchester season 10 to land on our screens.

The penultimate instalment of the mystery series, which will see ​​Robson Green and Rishi Nair return as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram, will premiere on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th January at 9pm on ITV1.

While season 10 is yet to be released in the UK, it premiered on PBS Masterpiece in the US back in July.

Following the departure of of Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) in the ninth series, season 10 sees Geordie and Alphy cement their working relationship as they’re drawn into a new case involving a suspicious death during Easter festivities.

"As DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) continue to work together as a crime-solving duo in scenic Grantchester, they must also support each other through changing times, family struggles and personal secrets," the official synopsis reads.

It continues: "This season, Alphy feels like he’s found a home, but he’s forced to confront secrets he’s kept close to his chest. Will he be able to let anyone fully in, or must he confront truths about himself first?"

As well as Green and Nair, returning cast members in season 10 include Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns.

Meanwhile, additions to the cast include Christie Russell-Brown, who plays Meg Grey, a potential love interest for Alphy and academic librarian at a university.

In an interview with Masterpiece ahead of her debut on the show, Grey said: “I've been welcomed with open arms by every single person. I'm going to cry if I talk about it too much! I'm properly part of the little Grantchester family."

Following the announcement back in June 2024 that season 10 had been greenlit, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said: "I couldn't be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season,

"This is hands down one of our most popular series, and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime solving."



Filming on the 11th and final instalment of the show kicked off in July, with the new episodes expected to premiere on PBS Masterpiece in the US at some point in 2026, while fans in the UK will likely have to wait a little longer.

Grantchester season 10 will premiere on Wednesday 7th January at 9pm on ITV1.

Grantchester seasons 1-9 are available to stream on ITVX in the UK.

