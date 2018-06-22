British copper Miranda Blake is a “self-confessed introvert” who takes everything very seriously, while her German counterpart Max Wolf is, you guessed it, a total extrovert and has a much more free-spirited approach.

The clash between the pair promises to be full of “humour as well as thrills” as they endeavour to solve crimes in Mallorca.

Sefton said: “With influences from Almodovar to Coen Brothers, The Mallorca Files brings a fresh new spin to the story of two supposedly mismatched cops forced into an uneasy partnership.

“Set in the picture-perfect Balearic Island of Mallorca, action-packed, quirky and full of memorable characters, wit, and spectacle, this show is the perfect antidote to the British weather.”

The ten-part series is penned by a team of writers. It will begin production in November this year and air on BBC1 in 2019. Casting is yet to be confirmed.