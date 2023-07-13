The announcement was shared by a Grange Hill fans page on social media, which read: "I’ve just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday."

It continued: "RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend xxxx."

Another fan added: "RIP George Armstrong aka Grange Hill’s Alan Humphries. A tv legend and just the nicest of men," while a third penned: "Absolutely gutted to hear the news about George Armstrong.

"Grange Hill was the only TV show when I was a kid starring people that looked and sounded like me and my friends which made Alan a big brother to all of us. Sleep well mate!"

George's Grange Hill co-star Robert Craig-Morgan also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "Goodbye my friend. I loved you George."

Armstrong’s first acting role was as Hubert Lane in Just William, in which he appeared alongside EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford in 1977.

However, it was for his role in Grange Hill that he remains best known.

Armstrong starred in the popular children’s television drama between 1978 and 1982, from the first until the fifth series.

He returned in 1983 for three series of spin-off Tucker’s Luck, before going on to star as PC Driscoll in The Bill in 1989.

He later worked as a technical theatre manager.

The news comes just five months after fellow Grange Hill star Lee Whitlock passed away at age 54.

Appearing on Grange Hill much later than Armstrong, Whitlock portrayed Bevis Loveday in season 16 of the show.

He went on to star in TV shows such as EastEnders, The Detectives, Silent Witness, Casualty and The Bill.

Announcing the tragic news of Whitlock’s passing on social media, acting agency Urban Collective wrote: "Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.

"Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age."

The statement continued: "Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP."