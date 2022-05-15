Gentleman Jack teaser sees Ann take offence to Anne's description of her
Anne Lister makes a marital faux pas in a brand new Gentleman Jack clip, released exclusively by RadioTimes.com.
An exclusive new clip from Gentleman Jack season 2 shows marital relations growing increasingly frosty between Anne Lister and Ann Walker.
The brand new BBC One clip, released exclusively by RadioTimes.com ahead of tonight's episode, shows the couple (played by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in the Gentleman Jack cast) arguing over a letter than Anne has penned.
Based on the the real Anne Lister’s diaries, the BBC drama's second season hasn't been plain-sailing for the newly married pair, as the dramatic return of Anne’s scorned lover Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard) threatens to put their romance to the test.
In the letter (whose addressee isn't mentioned, but who we can assume is Marianne), Anne describes her life with Ann Walker – but in brackets.
"You used to wonder who would be my companion... she is little and amiable," Anne Lister reads aloud, in her room at Shibden.
"It's in brackets. You've put me in brackets?" Ann admonishes, clearly angered.
"It's a clause, an aside, in a bigger paragraph," Anne counters.
"Yes, I'm a clause, I'm an aside... [introduced] as an afterthought," says Ann.
However, when Anne offers to rewrite the letter to better please her wife, Ann dismisses the idea.
"No, you needn't do that," she says. "You can merely delete any reference to me," adding: "Useful to know where I am, in the pecking order."
The clip ends with Anne Lister breaking the fourth wall, shooting the viewer a glance that's both perturbed and slightly guilty.
Gentleman Jack season 2 airs Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
