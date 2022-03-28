The trailer teases local scandal as Anne Lister and her new bride Ann Walker return to Shibden Hall in Yorkshire ("She's back!" the housekeeper screams), with more of Anne's business rivals circling and looking to use the scandal to their own advantage.

The BBC has released the first full-length trailer for Gentleman Jack season 2, alongside new cast images of Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard in character as Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Mariana Lawton.

The minute-long video also suggests that Ann will learn more about her wife's "fruity past" this season, setting up a love triangle between the two of them and Mariana Lawton, Anne Lister's former lover.

"She hasn't got a clue about the vast rich tapestry of your fruity past," quips BAFTA Film Awards 2022 winner Joanna Scanlan as her new character Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe, described by the BBC as Anne's "outrageous" former lover.

According to the official synopsis: "All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Joanna Scanlan in Gentleman Jack season 2 Aimee Spinks/Lookout Point/ BBC/HBO

It continues: "Series 2 will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals."

Also returning for season 2 are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister.

Gentleman Jack season 2 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 10th April, with new episodes premiering weekly. The eight-part series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

Gentleman Jack season 1 is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.