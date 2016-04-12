Co-produced with US network AMC, Humans was a big hit for Channel 4 last year. The first episode consolidated at 6.1 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s highest rated originated drama in 20 years.

Chan and her co-stars Goodman-Hill, Colin Morgan and Katherine Parkinson (to name but a few) thrilled audiences in the first instalment of the tale about our relationship with artificial intelligence.

The show is nominated for Best Drama at this year's Bafta TV Awards, and is also in the running for the Radio Times Audience Award at the ceremony on 8th May.

You can vote for it here.