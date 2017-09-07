Not only do the High Sparrow and Pope Francis look the same, but Pryce has indicated the two are very similar characters. Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, he said both leaders were “seen as a man of the people”.

“All the photo opportunities that the Pope took when he took office, almost washing the feet of the poor – which is what the High Sparrow does,” Pryce explained. “He’s there, down with the poor, and feeding them, clothing them, washing them. And giving them spiritual comfort. Very like the Pope.”

But it’s not the only casting to praise the heavens for. Deadline reports that Westworld star Anthony Hopkins is in talks to play Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

In case you can't tell, Anthony Hopkins is on the left, Pope Benedict is on the right

The film will tell the tale of Pope Benedict’s election, subsequent resignation from the papacy and then Pope Francis’ selection as the new head of the church – the first pope from the Americas and the first from outside Europe since the 8th Century.

The Pope will be directed by City of God’s Fernando Meirelles and scripted by The Theory of Everything writer Anthony McCarten. Filming will begin in November in Argentina, so we’re praying for a late 2018 release.