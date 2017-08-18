Dance follows in the illustrious footsteps of fellow actors including Gregory Peck and Paul Newman and, most recently, another former president, Barack Obama, who have all performed the monologue.

Dance will be accompanied by the Cincinnati Symphony, the orchestra which played the world premiere of the work in 1942. Louis Langrée will conduct the programme, which also includes Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from 1954 Marlon Brando movie On the Waterfront.

The performances take place at Usher Hall at the Edinburgh International Festival on Friday 25th August and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms on Sunday 27th August.

The Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 at 7:45pm.