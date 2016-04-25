But the episode’s real work is in setting up the new status quo, with Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys now powerless, Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) prospects looking up and the Lannisters on the warpath, while across the narrow sea Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) adjusts to attacks against his authority and Arya (Maisie Williams) hits rock bottom.

Tyrion's in trouble again...

And as we meet a few new characters (including a surprise Dothraki comedy duo – no seriously) and say goodbye to a few others, it seems even more like the showrunners are carefully rearranging their world for momentous change, even if we’re not quite seeing it yet. It’s like watching an unfinished painting – we can observe the basic lines, but it’ll take time and added detail before we understand the whole picture.

So overall it’s perhaps a quieter episode than we might have expected, but one that promises momentous and exciting things to come. And based on a few hinted plans, it seems like maybe, just maybe, some of the good guys could come out on top for once.

Now, that WOULD be a divergence from the source material.

