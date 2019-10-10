While it was initially believed that Sheila, who had suffered from mental illness, was the one responsible for the killings before taking her own life, Detective Sargeant Stan Jones had his suspicions about Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber, who first made the 999 call.

Bamber was charged and convicted of the murders without the possibility of any parole – but he still maintains his innocence.

Mark Addy, who played King Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones, will play DS Stan Jones, alongside his GOT’s costars Gemma Whelan, Alfie Allen and Mark Stanley.

Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham will play DCI ‘Taff’ Jones while Freddie Fox will play Jeremy Bamber.

The new series aims to provide fresh insight into the family tragedy and the contested accounts of the events that took place at White House Farm – with extensive research into interviews and published accounts into the incident, including In Search of The Rainbow’s End by Colin Caffell, husband of Sheila and father to Daniel and Nicholas Caffell.

White House Farm writer Kris Mrksa said: "This is an incredibly compelling true crime story, but it's the human dimension of these events that gripped my imagination, particularly after reading Colin Caffell’s book.

“So much discussion of the case has focussed on contested legal details, but I wanted to tell this story in a way that did justice to the devastating emotional truth of what happened.”

White House Farm will be broadcast on ITV in 2020