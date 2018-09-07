Tyrion's actual thoughts? “Keep it down over there, I’m trying to get some sleep!” Dinklage joked to EW when asked about the moment.

“No, ah, it’s complicated…” he added. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love."

“There’s jealousy wrapped up in there,” he continued. “And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

He's got a point. If not outright dangerous, this new relationship between Snow and Targaryen could get very thorny.

Not only are the two related but, as Lyanna Stark married Rhaegar Targaryen before giving birth to Snow, the King in the North isn’t actually a bastard. And with his dad the eldest son of the Mad King, this means Snow might have more of a claim to the Iron Throne than Daenerys, the younger sister of his father.

Will this news reach the mother of dragons in the next season? If so, will she turn on Jon to take control of Westeros?

Whatever happens, it’s likely we’ll see more downtrodden looks from Tyrion in episodes to come.

Game of Thrones returns in 2019