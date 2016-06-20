*SPOILER ALERT*

Y’see a possible new suitor for Dany has emerged, and she most definitely doesn't carry the whole potential incest baggage.

Yara Greyjoy headed for Mereen with Theon and while she couldn’t offer Dany Euron’s, errr, big gift, sparks flew during her negotiations with the Mother of Dragons.

Dany joked that Yara’s offer wouldn’t come with a demand for marriage, and Yara replied in the most intriguing and sassy way.

Twitter was LOVING it.

It wasn’t long before Brienne and Tormund (this series’ other big will-they-won’t-they) became yesterday’s news.

I hope I'm not the only person hoping for a lesbian love affair between Dany and Yara. That was chemistry. #GameofThrones — Nadine DeNinno (@nadinedeninno) June 20, 2016

NEW LESBIAN POWER COUPLE DAENERYS AND YARA #GameofThrones — Cat (@kupupuru) June 20, 2016

Will the Queen of Mereen and the Iron Islands’ finest form an alliance?

We don’t think anyone would complain.

