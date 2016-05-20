Ever since we took our first trip to Dorne, home of the murdered Oberyn Martell, fans of the books have been less than impressed with the TV show’s portrayal of the kingdom.

"This is a Kickstarter for all the fans of Game of Thrones who feel a certain pang of disappointment every time the show returns to its Dornish plotline” the official campaign page reads. “Our plan is to create a “patch” for Game of Thrones season five's Dorne storyline with our own fairly interesting and competently executed alternative plot.”

The gang say they aren’t book purists, though, so don’t expect to see every tiny detail amended. They will, however, aim to make sure the Sandsnakes are a little more faithful to George RR Martin’s description of them.

“Our Sand Snakes are introduced in a style closer to George RR Martin’s - as diverse as their mothers, and written as more than just catty comic relief. Obara, Nymeria, and Tyene Sand will be distinct characters - and Ellaria Sand will be torn between her patriotism, her slain lover’s memory, and her desire for vengeance.”

So why exactly do they need $20 million to do that?

“In order to cover the on-location filming, casting of excellent acting talent, top tier fight choreography, set design, costuming, photography direction, crewing, insurance, environmental CGI, and all the other myriad costs of a world class primetime period drama”, apparently.

If they can surpass their goal and raise $20.5 million they’ll hire Alexander Siddig to play Prince Doran. And if you help them nab a cool $50 million, they’ll even bring Ned Stark back from the dead.

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm