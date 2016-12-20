But with Walder dispatched by Robb's sister Arya in the most recent series of Game of Thrones, both Madden and Bradley have time on their hands to pursue other projects – and both have ended up in Frank Sponitz and Nicholas Meyer's Netflix series Medici: Masters of Florence.

And that's not all. The new drama sees Madden play Cosimo de Medici who ruled over Florence during the Italian Renaissance. Bradley stars as Alessandro Bardi – the father of Cosimo's wife Contessina aka his father-in-law, the role Walder Frey never fulfilled for the doomed Robb Stark.

The coincidence was not lost on Game of Thrones fans.

On the #MediciMastersOfFlorence Robb Stark is trying to marry Walder Frey's daughter again? — Sandra? (@Sandray220) December 19, 2016

Some were worried about the life expectancy of Cosimo...

So the guy who played Walder Frey is marrying his daughter to guy who played Robb Stark in Medici. This can only go one way. — Robert Malory Archer (@thenamewastook) December 19, 2016

And then there were those who were royally weirded out by this particular scene of paternal affection:

Luckily for Cosimo, he knows NOTHING of what took place in a parallel universe...