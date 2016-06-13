Game of Thrones episode 9 trailer reveals the battle we've all been waiting for
SPOILERS! Somer serious stuff is about to Snow down on the battlefields of Westeros
Remember those chills you got while watching the Battle of Helm’s Deep in Lord of The Rings? They’re coming again – if the trailer for next week’s Game of Thrones is anything to go by.
Not content will basically blowing our minds with last series’ epic struggle at Hardhome, the showrunners are finally giving us the battle we’ve been waiting for from the moment Jon Snow opened his cold, dead eyes.
“Thousands of men don’t need to die – only one of us”, he declares ominously as he prepares to do battle for the Stark homestead with Ramsay Bolton in next week's episode 9.
“If I fall, don’t bring me back.”
Brace yourselves – the Battle of the Bastards is coming.
More like this
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm