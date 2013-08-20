But dry your tears, pet lovers. It turns out Lady's story wasn't entirely one of woe.

Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark, has only gone and adopted Lady in real life. Well, the dog who played her. She's actually called Zunni, but we'll stick with her GoT name for now...

"Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one," Sophie told the Coventry Telegraph. "We kind of fell in love with my character’s direwolf, Lady, on set."

More like this

“We knew Lady died and they wanted to re home her. My mum persuaded them to let us adopt her.” Aww.

Remind yourself of the moment Ned Stark found the direwolves:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSp5bd2hGX0

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes