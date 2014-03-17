Remember Janet in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps? Yep. That was her. And Rudi, Smithy's sister in Gavin and Stacey? Yeah. You knew you recognised her from somewhere, right?

The Widower 2014

Smith appears in the first episode of Jeff Pope's three-part thriller, starring Reece Shearsmith as murderer Malcom Webster. she will play Webster's first wife Claire, who he drugged and then killed in a car accident.

Mrs Biggs 2012

ITV bought to life the story of Charmaine Biggs, the wife of Great Train Robber Ronnie, in 2012 with Sheridan Smith leading the drama. The performance saw her win a Bafta for best actress in 2013.

Jonathan Creek 2009 - 2013

Creative consultant Jonathan Creek solved crimes alongside Sheridan Smith's Joey Ross between 2009 and 2013.

Gavin and Stacey 2008 - 2010

Sheridan starred in hit BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey as Smithy's sister Rudi, who also called herself Smithy. She was mainly seen wearing caps, doing the robot dance and serving fast food.

Love Soup 2005 - 2008

Smith played shop assistant Cleo Martin in the drama, which followed Tamsin Greig's character Alice as she tries - and fails - to find the perfect man.

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps 2001 - 2009

Playing cigarette and rich tea-loving Janet in long-running romcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps was something of a career defining role for Smith - and certainly the role she was best known for until recently.

Holby City 2001

As well as starring in Heartbeat, Where the Heart It and The Royle Family, one of Sheridan's first roles was as teenage stalker Miranda Locke in the long-running medical drama Holby City.

