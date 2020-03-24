Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. When is Freud season 2 on Netflix?

When is Freud season 2 on Netflix?

Sigmund Freud turns criminal consultant in this new Netflix original series

Freud on Netflix stars Robert Finster

Published:

While it’s a long way off from being a genuine biopic, Netflix’s dark murder mystery Freud has garnered many fans around the world.

Advertisement

The Austrian original series follows Sigmund Freud in the days before he established psychoanalysis, as he investigates a gruesome murder with a detective and a medium.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the series will return…

When is Freud season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix are yet to announce whether there will be a second season of Freud, but we will update this page with more information as it comes in.

What is Freud on Netflix about?

The first season of Freud sees the psychologist at a difficult stage in his life; he is struggling to make a name for himself, his theories are yet to gain any prominence and he is also battling a serious cocaine addiction.

Freud (Robert Finster) becomes involved in a murder investigation when a grievously injured woman is brought to him for aid, ultimately passing away soon after.

With help from psychic medium Fleur Salomé (Ella Rumpf) and police officer Alfred Kiss (Georg Friedrich), he begins to look into who caused the woman’s death, uncovering a conspiracy in the process.

What will happen in Freud season 2?

Without giving too much away, the first season of Freud offers answers on the murderous conspiracy at its core, so a second season has the potential to branch off in a completely different direction.

As Freud sets up his own medical practice, he will encounter plenty of patients with interesting stories to tell, any one of which could launch him into his next big investigation.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of Freud?

The cast of Netflix’s Freud is comprised largely of Austrian actors, including Robert Finster (Walking on Sunshine), Ella Rumpf (Raw) and Georg Friedrich (Wild Mouse) in the lead roles of, respectively, Sigmund Freud, Fleur Salomé and Alfred Kiss.

Tags

All about Freud

Freud on Netflix stars Robert Finster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Disney Plus on Virgin Media

Can I get Disney Plus on my Virgin Media box? Yes (sort of), but there’s some bad news

Tiger King Joe Exotic

What’s wrong with Joe Exotic’s leg? Tiger King talks about health battle

Disney Plus TV

How do I get Disney+ on my smart TV? How to download and set up the app

The Mandalorian (Disney)

What’s on Disney+ UK? Full list of content to help you choose what to watch