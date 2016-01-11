Frank Underwood is "the leader we deserve" in this chilling new trailer for House Of Cards season 4
Kevin Spacey's character in the Netflix drama gives a haunting monologue to camera, complete with deadly flashbacks
Published: Monday, 11 January 2016 at 2:04 pm
Fans of House Of Cards were given a bone-chilling one minute teaser of the show's fourth season during last night's Golden Globes.
Advertisement
The trailer shows Kevin Spacey's character Frank Underwood giving an electoral broadcast to camera, billing himself as the leader that America deserves – while Underwood's deadliest moments from seasons past flash in and out of the picture.
The fourth series, which is going to focus on Underwood's quest to be re-elected president, will air on Netflix from Monday 4th March.
Advertisement
One thing: if you've not watched any of House of Cards yet, best save this until you're up to date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement