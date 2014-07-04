Speaking of his new gig, Cottrell Boyce said, "Of all the thrills that pen and paper have brought into my life, there's nothing that quite compares to the buzz of unlimited possibility that rushes through your fingers and into your brain when you write the words: 'Interior ... TARDIS'.

"I was flabbergasted to be asked to write an episode - partly because I've been so absorbed in the last few series that I'd sort of forgotten that it wasn't real."

Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat, added: "Frank's script is pure magic - and everything I could have hoped for from the genius behind the Olympics opening ceremony!! Doctor Who is born anew in the mind of a genius!"

The episode will be directed by Sheree Folkson (Casanova) and produced by Paul Frift (The Escape Artist). Cottrell Boyce completes a line-up of series eight screenwriters which also includes Mark Gatiss, Steve Thompson, Phil Ford, Gareth Roberts, Peter Harness and Jamie Mathieson.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 23 August with Keeley Hawes, Ben Miller, Frank Skinner and Hermione Norris all lined up to guest star. Watch the trailer below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIzgoB8pXuc