Frank and Claire are the exes from hell in new House of Cards trailer
"You have no idea what it means to have nothing"
Published: Thursday, 11 February 2016 at 7:42 am
What happens when Lord and Lady Macbeth get divorced? We'll find out when House of Cards returns for its fourth series on 4th March.
Advertisement
In a moody new trailer, the first family get ready to go to war with each other.
"You have no idea what it means to have nothing," Frank spits. "You don’t value what we have achieved."
"I saw a future, our future," Claire responds.
Advertisement
In between are some fast cuts of fairly baffling, but very HoC-ish images –Murder! Blood in the taps! Civil War soldiers!– that could mean almost anything. Only one thing is certain: there's more at stake in this broken marriage than who gets to keep the dog.
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement