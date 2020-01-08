Michael Thorn, the entertainment president at Fox, said, “We had been circling two ideas for 24 spinoffs and those ideas are not moving forward.

“But we’re constantly looking at other opportunities to keep the title resonant, for us and the fans.”

“It’s one of the most important titles at our network, so whatever we do with it we want it to fell as relevant and as explosive as the original — and that’s hard.

“We’re all committed to finding another version of it, but only when it’s right.”

There have been no new developments in the 24 franchise since the broadcast of 24: Legacy, which ran for one season in 2017.

The original series, starring Kiefer Sutherland, ran for eight series and one television film from 2001 to 2010, while a revived series with Sutherland back in the lead role aired in 2014.