A production source said: “We filmed in his house and found boxes of his old props from his loft which we used. We even use Tommy’s very own silk egg bag.”

The film, which focuses on Cooper's love affair with his assistant, is expected to air next year.

The comic, who was known for his trademark Fez and the catchphrase Just Like That!, died in 1984 in front of millions of viewers on live television – the LWT show Live from Her Majesty’s.

Many in the audience believed the 63-year-old’s collapse was part of his anarchic act and continued laughing while he lay on stage.

