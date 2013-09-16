Found! Just like that! Tommy Cooper's magic props to be used in ITV biopic
David Threlfall will play the legendary comedian in his original home - using props found in the attic
ITV filmed in Tommy Cooper’s west London house for its upcoming drama about the comedian – and happened to chance upon his own props, which they used in the production.
The forthcoming two-hour film about the legendary magician and funnyman stars Shameless star David Threlfall as Cooper and was shot at his old home in the capital.
A production source said: “We filmed in his house and found boxes of his old props from his loft which we used. We even use Tommy’s very own silk egg bag.”
The film, which focuses on Cooper's love affair with his assistant, is expected to air next year.
The comic, who was known for his trademark Fez and the catchphrase Just Like That!, died in 1984 in front of millions of viewers on live television – the LWT show Live from Her Majesty’s.
Many in the audience believed the 63-year-old’s collapse was part of his anarchic act and continued laughing while he lay on stage.