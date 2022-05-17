Gerard Kearns plays the adult version of Andy, while Jonas Armstrong ( Hollington Drive ) plays the convicted paedophile Barry Bennell, who abused numerous boys – including Andy – during his time as a football coach.

BBC Two real-life drama Floodlights shines a light on the true story of Andy Woodward , a former professional footballer who was sexually abused by his youth coach in the 1980s.

The now-adult Andy first spoke out about his ordeal in 2016, and two years later, 64-year-old Bennell was found guilty of committing 52 sexual offences against 12 boys, some as young as eight.

Read on for the full list of cast and characters in BBC Two's Floodlights.

Gerard Kearns plays Andy Woodward

Who is Andy Woodward? A professional footballer who was sexually abused by his youth coach Barry Bennell in the 1980s, and who later came forward about his experiences.

Where have I seen Gerard Kearns before? He recently played Tommy Marshall in The English Game, and has starred in The Last Kingdom, Shameless (as Ian Gallagher), Chernobyl, and The Smoke.

Jonas Armstrong plays Barry Bennell

Who is Barry Bennell? A youth football coach who sexually abused Andy Woodward. In 2018, 64-year-old Barry was found guilty of committing 52 sexual offences against 12 boys.

Where have I seen Jonas Armstrong before? He rose to fame as Robin Hood in the BBC TV series of the same name, and has since starred in The Bay, Ripper Street, The Drowning, and Hollington Drive, among other projects.

Steve Edge plays Terry Woodward

Jean Woodward, Terry Woodward and Andy Woodward in Floodlights BBC

Who is Terry Woodward? Andy's father.

Where have I seen Steve Edge before? He has starred in Happy Valley, Cruella, Housebound, Scarborough, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Benidorm, Starlings, and The Reluctant Landlord.

Morven Christie plays Jean Woodward

Who is Jean Woodward? Andy's mother.

Where have I seen Morven Christie before? She played the lead role of DS Lisa Armstrong in the first two seasons of The Bay, and has starred in The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence, Grantchester (as Amanda Hopkins), Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, and Twenty Twelve (as Fi Healey).

Max Fletcher plays Young Woody

Young Andy Woodward in Floodlights TV/Matt Squire

Who is Young Woody? The younger version of Andy Woodward; he was 11 years old and playing for Stockport Boys when he first met Barry Bennell, before following him to the youth team at Crewe Alexandra.

Where have I seen Max Fletcher? This is the newcomer's first major on-screen role.

The SurvivorsUK National Online Helpline for Male Survivors can be reached from 12pm – 8pm every day via the website (http://survivorsuk.org), by text (020 3322 1860) and by email (help@survivorsuk.org).

Floodlights airs on BBC Two on Tuesday 17th May at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.