From the writer of Wolf of Wall Street Terence Winter, the finale is set to be a farewell to remember.

2. Delve into The Leftovers

After his role in co-creating mega-series Lost, Damon Lindelof returns to television with the equally enigmatic new series The Leftovers. Adapted from the eponymous novel by Tom Perotta, an inexplicable event known as ‘The Departure’ causes two per cent of the world’s population to disappear. The series follows the story of those left behind, with Justin Theroux playing police chief Kevin Garvey, alongside Liv Tyler as the melancholic Megan Abbott.

Starts 16 September, 9pm Sky Atlantic

3. Track down The Blacklist

James Spader earned himself a Best Actor nomination in the Golden Globe Awards for this new crime drama, in which he plays former government agent – and one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives – Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington. Red surrenders himself at FBI Headquarters and makes a deal to track down a host of dangerous terrorists on his ‘blacklist’ – most of whom are unknown to the federal agency. Assisting him begrudgingly is rookie profiler Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen (Megan Boone), who is puzzled by Red’s unusual and unexpected interest in her.

Starts 3 October, Fridays 9pm Sky Living

4. Check into The Knick

The director of Erin Brockovich Steven Soderbergh tackles this meaty medical drama starring Clive Owen as chief surgeon Dr. John W Thackery. Set in New York City’s Knickerbocker Hospital in 1900, the infirmary operates with innovative surgeons, nurses and staff who have to overcome medicinal limitations (such as having zero antibiotics) to prevent staggeringly high mortality rates. The series is part-based on the real-life stories of surgeons William Stewart Halstead and Marshall Taylor, who struggled to provide quality care and keep the hospital open in the early part of the twentieth century.

Coming October 2014, Sky Atlantic

5. Break the barriers of Fortitude

This Brit drama has been commissioned exclusively for Sky Atlantic and stars veteran actors like Michael Gambon, Stanley Tucci and Christopher Eccleston. DCI Morton (Tucci) is flown in to the peaceful close-knit community of Fortitude – a town surrounded by the savage beauty of the Arctic landscape. On the surface it seems like a safe haven, but when a murder disturbs the eerily quiet undercurrent, the mysterious horror of the crime threatens to break the population apart.

Coming January 2015, Sky Atlantic