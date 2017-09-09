The historical case inspired Atwood to pen the 1996 novel, which has been adapted into a six-part series directed by American Psycho’s Mary Harron.

Grace is played by Canadian actress Sarah Gadon (that explains the patchy Irish accent) while Paul Gross and Anna Paquin portray her murdered employers.

Oh and keep an eye out for Tangled and Chuck star Zachary Levi, who struggles to discover the truths hidden in Grace’s memories.

Alias Grace is available to stream on Netflix from November 3rd