First trailer for Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace looks as chilling as The Handmaid’s Tale
Don’t let the murder you can’t remember anything about get you down
Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale was the talk of TV in 2017 and now Netflix is following the Hulu smash-hit (aired on Channel 4 in the UK) with an adaptation of another Atwood classic.
Based on a true story, Alias Grace tells the tale of a young Irish immigrant, Grace Marks, who was convicted of murdering her Canadian employers in 1843 and spent years in an asylum. The conviction was a controversial one, which inspired a lengthy debate about whether Marks had actually played a role in the murders of merely witnessed them.
The historical case inspired Atwood to pen the 1996 novel, which has been adapted into a six-part series directed by American Psycho’s Mary Harron.
Grace is played by Canadian actress Sarah Gadon (that explains the patchy Irish accent) while Paul Gross and Anna Paquin portray her murdered employers.
Oh and keep an eye out for Tangled and Chuck star Zachary Levi, who struggles to discover the truths hidden in Grace’s memories.
Alias Grace is available to stream on Netflix from November 3rd