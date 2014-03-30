It's been seven years since Preston Burke strolled the corridors of the Grey Sloan Memorial hospital (back then it was called Seattle Grace). In the intervening years there have been shootings, plane crashes and a near-death experience for just about every doctor who passes through those doors. Why he'd want to put his life in such peril by returning is beyond us, but as we ready ourselves for Cristina Yang's departure (sob) Burke is set to make a one-episode appearance to "give her story that full circle moment", according to showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

With her departure date inching ever closer, Washington has been on the Grey's Anatomy set filming his scenes and tweeting out photos to tease his fans.