Ann Skelly (back to camera) listens as Allan Cubitt (in the hat, who adapted and directed the drama) talks through a scene; Death and Nightingales (BBC)

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward — and to return to Northern Ireland,” said Dornan before filming started.

The show was made in Kilwaughter and Downpatrick near Belfast and Dornan was joined on set by Ann Skelly (Rachel Reid in Red Rock) who plays Beth Winters, a young woman seeking to escape rural life and her difficult stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys).

Matthew Rhys plays Beth's stepfather, Billy Winters, in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

The three-part drama is set over a 24-hour period on Beth’s 25th birthday when she plans to run away from home to be with the charming Liam.

One suspects the actors weren’t as eager to escape their rural idyll when filming wrapped at the beginning of the month...