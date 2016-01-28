First look at The Good Wife series 7 episode 2: Innocents
Alicia makes new friends, makes a new breakthrough, and seeks a new life: "For the first time in my life, I don’t have to answer to anyone"
After rejecting Canning's offer to join his firm, America's most vigorous lawyer is back to work, but Alicia needs some help.
With new friend Lucca Quinn (Kush Jumbo) offering to show her the ropes of the not-so-alluring cases of bond court, Alicia is still driven to see justice served.
In tonight's episode, she takes particular interest in the contentions of a young man arrested for vandalising artwork in a museum (with a hammer!).
Convinced he had the right to do it, Alicia will make sure he's right. For this she needs to consider finding a new investigator – but will anyone be as good as Kalinda?
Meanwhile, Eli tries to work his way back into the campaign...
More like this
Keep an eye out for the second episode of the latest series of The Good Wife, Thursday 4th February at 9pm on More4.