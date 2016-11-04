Thomson will play Sergeant Cuff, with Hadland as the pious and unwittingly hilarious Miss Clack in the daytime drama which will air over five consecutive afternoons starting on October 31st.

They will be joined by Joshua Silver (Photograph 51, Wolf Hall/Bring up the Bodies) and Terenia Edwards (Hero’s Welcome, Five Finger Exercise) who make their television debuts in the central roles of lead detective Franklin Blake and Rachel Verinder, the woman Franklin loves.

The five-part series will also feature Sophie Ward as Lady Verinder, Stewart Clarke as Godfrey Ablewhite, Leo Wringer as Betteredge, and David Calder as Mr Bruff.

More like this

Described by TS Eliot as “the First and Greatest of English Detective novels”, The Moonstone sees the charismatic adventurer Franklin Blake seek to solve the disappearance of the priceless Moonstone and win back Rachel Verinder, his one true love.

The drama has been adapted for screen by Rachel Flowerday (Father Brown, EastEnders) and Sasha Hails (Versailles, Casualty).

Advertisement

The Moonstone will air across five consecutive afternoons on BBC1 starting on Monday 31 October