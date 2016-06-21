Damilola – who was stabbed and killed while walking home from the library – will be played by a 12-year-old newcomer from South London whose name has not yet been disclosed.

The drama won't focus on the shocking way that Damilola lost his life, instead looking at the impact of the crime upon his family as they seek answers.

Damilola’s father, Richard Taylor OBE, has given his consent and support for the BBC1 film, which has been written by screenwriter and playwright Levi David Addai.

"I've been a fan of Babou and Wunmi for many years, and I'm absolutely delighted that they will be leading this fantastic cast," Addai said.

"This story is about family, fatherhood and hope. Albeit a huge responsibility, I am very determined to do it justice.”