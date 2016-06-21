First look at the cast of BBC1's Damilola Taylor drama
Our Loved Boy looks at how the 10-year old Peckham boy's death in 2000 impacted his family - and their quest for justice
Our Loved Boy, the BBC1 drama about the death of Damilola Taylor, will feature actor Babou Ceesay (Eye in the Sky, '71) as the 10-year-old boy's father Richard.
Portraying Richard’s late wife, Gloria, will be Wunmi Mosaku (Dancing on the Edge, In the Flesh), who said, “It is humbling to be a part of Our Loved Boy. Damilola’s smile still resonates deeply within the UK and beyond.”
Damilola – who was stabbed and killed while walking home from the library – will be played by a 12-year-old newcomer from South London whose name has not yet been disclosed.
The drama won't focus on the shocking way that Damilola lost his life, instead looking at the impact of the crime upon his family as they seek answers.
Damilola’s father, Richard Taylor OBE, has given his consent and support for the BBC1 film, which has been written by screenwriter and playwright Levi David Addai.
"I've been a fan of Babou and Wunmi for many years, and I'm absolutely delighted that they will be leading this fantastic cast," Addai said.
"This story is about family, fatherhood and hope. Albeit a huge responsibility, I am very determined to do it justice.”