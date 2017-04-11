First look at Orange is the New Black season 5: Will Daya pull the trigger?
The first footage from season five picks up exactly where we left Litchfield in season four, with Daya holding the gun and the prison riot in full swing
Netflix has released the very first 60 seconds of Orange is the New Black season 5 – and it picks up exactly where we left off.
Season four ended on a tongue-biting climax, with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at prison officer Humphrey's head. And guess what, we pick up exactly where that cliffhanger left off in the first clip below...
If you're worried about spoilers, don't be. We don't see exactly HOW that stand-off is resolved – but we do know the gun is fired. Who at? Who knows.
The series returns on Friday 9 June on Netflix, with season five playing out in real time.
"The unprecedented season will take place in real time and over the course of just three days, leaving the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve," Netflix teases.
The starting gun will fire on Friday 9 June on Netflix UK.