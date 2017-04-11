If you're worried about spoilers, don't be. We don't see exactly HOW that stand-off is resolved – but we do know the gun is fired. Who at? Who knows.

The series returns on Friday 9 June on Netflix, with season five playing out in real time.

"The unprecedented season will take place in real time and over the course of just three days, leaving the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve," Netflix teases.

More like this

Advertisement

The starting gun will fire on Friday 9 June on Netflix UK.