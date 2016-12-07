First look at Charlotte Riley as Kate Middleton in King Charles III
The Peaky Blinders actress plays the Duchess of Cambridge in the upcoming BBC2 drama
She's one of the most famous women in the world, having become something of a cultural icon since she first met Prince William, so Charlotte Riley's got her work cut out for her emulating Kate Middleton on screen.
The Peaky Blinders actress takes on the role of the Duchess of Cambridge in BBC2's adaptation of Mike Bartlett's play - and we've had our first sneak peek at her in action.
Written in blank verse, King Charles III is an imagining of Prince Charles’s accession to the throne following the Queen’s death.
When he refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, political chaos ensues – a constitutional crisis, rioting on the streets, and a tank in front of Buckingham Palace. As Charles wrestles with his own identity, the drama explores the implications for him, his family, and his subjects.
The ‘future history’ saga reunites many of the creative team behind the original Almeida Theatre play, including Tim Pigott-Smith in the title role of Charles, with Oliver Chris as William, Richard Goulding as Harry and Margot Leicester as Camilla.