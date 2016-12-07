Written in blank verse, King Charles III is an imagining of Prince Charles’s accession to the throne following the Queen’s death.

When he refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, political chaos ensues – a constitutional crisis, rioting on the streets, and a tank in front of Buckingham Palace. As Charles wrestles with his own identity, the drama explores the implications for him, his family, and his subjects.

Advertisement

The ‘future history’ saga reunites many of the creative team behind the original Almeida Theatre play, including Tim Pigott-Smith in the title role of Charles, with Oliver Chris as William, Richard Goulding as Harry and Margot Leicester as Camilla.