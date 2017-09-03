First look at Call The Midwife's Emerald Fennell in Victoria series 2
The actress has made the trip from Nonnatus House to Buckingham Palace for the second series of the ITV drama
Emerald Fennell may not be returning to Nonnatus House in the next series of Call The Midwife, but you can see her in Buckingham Palace in Victoria series 2.
The actress has joined the cast in the role of Ada Lovelace, the woman considered to be the first person ever to delve into computer programming.
Lovelace was the only legitimate child of Lord Byron - who Lord Melbourne's (Rufus Sewell) wife famously had a fling with - though she never actually met her father.
She rose to prominence via her work with Charles Babbage (who originated the concept of a digital computer), after she wrote a paper in the 1840s imagining the potential of Babbage’s machines. This included the idea that they could compose music and the original computer algorithm, now considered to be the world’s first computer program.
Fennell's no stranger to playing forward-thinking females, so we can't wait to see how she'll bring Ms Lovelace to life, especially when she comes face to face with Jenna Coleman's fierce and forthright monarch.
Victoria series 2 continues on ITV on Sunday nights at 9pm