Lovelace was the only legitimate child of Lord Byron - who Lord Melbourne's (Rufus Sewell) wife famously had a fling with - though she never actually met her father.

She rose to prominence via her work with Charles Babbage (who originated the concept of a digital computer), after she wrote a paper in the 1840s imagining the potential of Babbage’s machines. This included the idea that they could compose music and the original computer algorithm, now considered to be the world’s first computer program.

Fennell's no stranger to playing forward-thinking females, so we can't wait to see how she'll bring Ms Lovelace to life, especially when she comes face to face with Jenna Coleman's fierce and forthright monarch.

Victoria series 2 continues on ITV on Sunday nights at 9pm