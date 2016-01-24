First look at Call the Midwife series 5 episode 2: formula, frowns and a Downton Abbey star
Mr Mason is swapping Yew Tree farm for the streets of Poplar in Sunday night's episode
Call the Midwife features a few familiar faces this week...
Downton Abbey star Paul Copley makes an appearance in Poplar. Mr Mason has left Yew Tree farm and is cosying up to Nurse Crane in Sunday's instalment. The pair are poised to meet at Spanish lessons, which Phyllis is taking to improve communication with Poplar's diverse residents.
Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave also appears in the episode. Cave, who played Hogwarts student Lavender Brown, plays pregnant mother Connie.
Meanwhile, the nuns and nurses are preoccupied by baby formula which is the talk of the neighbourhood and one expectant mother who is struggling with a difficult home life.
Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8:00pm on BBC1