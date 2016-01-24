Call the Midwife features a few familiar faces this week...

Advertisement

Downton Abbey star Paul Copley makes an appearance in Poplar. Mr Mason has left Yew Tree farm and is cosying up to Nurse Crane in Sunday's instalment. The pair are poised to meet at Spanish lessons, which Phyllis is taking to improve communication with Poplar's diverse residents.

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave also appears in the episode. Cave, who played Hogwarts student Lavender Brown, plays pregnant mother Connie.

Meanwhile, the nuns and nurses are preoccupied by baby formula which is the talk of the neighbourhood and one expectant mother who is struggling with a difficult home life.

1105

More like this
Advertisement

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8:00pm on BBC1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement