Other key cast have just been announced, with Trainspotting's Kelly Macdonald joining as Stephen's estranged wife Julie. Their relationship was destroyed by the loss of their daughter, with each taking a separate path as they cope with their grief.

The History Boys actor Stephen Campbell Moore will play his close friend Charles, while Luther's Saskia Reeves will star as friend Thelma. Both have retired to the countryside, "battling demons of their own", leaving Stephen behind.

Filming has now begun on Stephen Butchard's 90-minute one-off adaptation, in which Cumberbatch also serves as a producer.

More like this

“I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me – profound, beautiful and very moving,” Cumberbatch previously said. “Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty.”

The last time Cumberbatch starred in an adaptation of a McEwan novel was back in 2007, when he played chocolate manufacturer Paul Marshall in Atonement.

McEwan said: "I have fond memories of Benedict playing a brilliant and key part in the movie adaptation of Atonement.

Advertisement

"Now, it's a great honour to have this actor of such immense resource, experience and subtlety in the lead role of The Child In Time."