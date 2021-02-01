Finding Alice star reveals why she loves the ITV drama’s ‘shocking’ ending
The star of ITV's drama has spoken about the show's cliffhanger. **WARNING: SPOILERS**
Finding Alice star Isabella Pappas has shared her thoughts on the show’s shock conclusion, revealing that it’s “very open-ended”.
The ITV drama, which premiered last month, follows the titular Alice (Keeley Hawes) and her daughter Charlotte (Pappas) after the death of Alice’s husband Harry, who fell down the stairs of their brand new smart home.
Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Finding Alice actor Pappas said that she was “definitely shocked” by the last episode, adding: “I think that it’s a very hard ending to work out.
“I think that’s part of what I love about it, because it’s so unexpected, and it doesn’t play into any TV tropes. It’s not your classic thriller. It’s not a thriller, it’s not a full-on comedy, it’s not a full-on drama, it’s all of those things meshed into one.
“I think that’s what makes the last episode so amazing, it’s the fact that it’s not a stereotypical ending, it’s not really an ending. It’s very open-ended, which I think is also great.”
Those who’ve already binged all six episodes of Finding Alice will know that the series ended on a number of cliffhangers, with the reveal that Harry and his secret son George (George Webster) had a huge argument before he died and that there could be another set of love children yet to be discovered by Alice.
