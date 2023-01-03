The series will once again be loosely based on the short stories of G K Chesterton, with stars such as John Burton, Nancy Carroll and John Light returning as their fan-favourite characters.

Mark Williams's crime-solving priest is back in another season of BBC detective drama Father Brown, with new episodes arriving this January.

The series aired its whopping 100th episode last year, but when does the new season start airing, how many episodes will there be and who else stars in season 10?

Read on for everything you need to know about Father Brown season 10.

When will Father Brown season 10 air on BBC One?

Mark Williams as Father Brown and Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Father Brown season 10 will start airing on BBC One on Friday 6th January 2023.

The first episode will air 1:45pm, with episodes then airing weekly on a Friday. However, they will all also become available on BBC iPlayer as soon as the first episode has aired.

How many episodes are in the new season?

The cast of Father Brown season 10. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

There will be 10 episodes in total in Father Brown season 10, with all of them becoming available on BBC iPlayer on Friday 6th January 2023.

The episodes are titled as followed:

The Winds of Change The Company of Men The Gardeners of Eden The Beast of Wedlock The Hidden Man The Royal Visit The Show Must Go On The Sands of Time The Wheels of Wrath The Serpent Within

Father Brown cast - who is returning for season 10?

The cast of Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Father Brown season 10 sees something of a change-up in the cast. While major cast members including Mark Williams, John Burton, Nancy Carroll and John Light will return, this season will not see Sorcha Cusack, Jack Deam and Emer Kenny back as their characters Bridgette McCarthy, Inspector Mallory and Bunty Windermere.

Instead, Williams and co will be joined by new cast member Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine and Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer, with the latter having made her debut in episode 8 of season 9.

There will also be a major returnee amongst the cast, as Tom Chambers is back in his role as chief inspector Sullivan after starring in seasons 2 and 3 and subsequently appearing in cameos over the years.

Burton recently addressed the cast changes on Twitter, saying: "Occasionally long running shows need to be addressed due to artists' availability, so it means we do have some absentees this year, with a few long-term artists moving onto other projects for their own career progression."

He added that he thinks fans will "LOVE the new/returning characters", saying they have "breathed new life into the show".

Here are the major cast members who have already been announced for Father Brown season 10:

Mark Williams as Father Brown

John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow

Tom Chambers as chief inspector Sullivan

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine

Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia Montague

John Light as M Hercule Flambeau

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Father Brown season 10 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday 6th January 2023 at 1:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.