The second series of The A Word took us on an emotional journey. This BBC drama, based around a family whose little boy has autism, has opened eyes and made as laugh and cry as we follow the story of Joe Hughes, his parents Alison and Paul (Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby) and grandfather Maurice (Christopher Eccleston).

But now it's over, fans have been paying tribute to the ground-breaking drama – and calling for a third series so we can see what happens as Joe grows up...