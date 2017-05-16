Fans have spotted an intriguing real-life parallel in the new House of Cards season 5 trailer
Do we already know how Frank Underwood's presidential campaign is going to end?
Considering House of Cards season five was made in the run-up to Donald Trump's shock presidential election victory last year, the producers seem to have done an impressive job of cutting real-world references into the Netflix political thriller.
We've already pointed out how real events are mirrored in the first episode, and now fans are are discovering even more parallels buried in the new House of Cards trailer.
In one scene (below), an election map flashes up on screen with Underwood posters in the background. The race is close – and the picture looks awfully familiar.
Democrat Underwood is in blue, with republican rival Will Conway in red. Only two states, Pennsylvania (PA) and Ohio (OH) have yet to declare. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral college votes, Ohio 18. If Underwood wins either state. he is president. If Conway takes both, he wins.
Now look at the actual results of the 2016 US presidential election on this map from Politico.
Granted, the eventual result was not as close as Underwood v Clinton, but those two swing states proved decisive for Trump in the 2016 election. Both Pennsylvania and Ohio voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but switched to Trump in 2016.
If House of Cards mirrors real world events and Ohio and Pennsylvania vote Republican, Underwood loses the election.
Finally, there's the intriguing reminder from PhillyVoice.com that the murdered Peter Russo was a Pennsylvania congressman – could Underwood's ghosts come back to haunt him?
Either way, if you think House of Cards can't keep up with real world events, think again...