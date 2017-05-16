In one scene (below), an election map flashes up on screen with Underwood posters in the background. The race is close – and the picture looks awfully familiar.

Democrat Underwood is in blue, with republican rival Will Conway in red. Only two states, Pennsylvania (PA) and Ohio (OH) have yet to declare. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral college votes, Ohio 18. If Underwood wins either state. he is president. If Conway takes both, he wins.

Now look at the actual results of the 2016 US presidential election on this map from Politico.

Granted, the eventual result was not as close as Underwood v Clinton, but those two swing states proved decisive for Trump in the 2016 election. Both Pennsylvania and Ohio voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but switched to Trump in 2016.

If House of Cards mirrors real world events and Ohio and Pennsylvania vote Republican, Underwood loses the election.

Finally, there's the intriguing reminder from PhillyVoice.com that the murdered Peter Russo was a Pennsylvania congressman – could Underwood's ghosts come back to haunt him?

Either way, if you think House of Cards can't keep up with real world events, think again...