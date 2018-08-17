Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose
The Sky Atlantic series has received a big thumbs-up from viewers
Early in the hours of this morning (and last night in America), Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Patrick Melrose finally kicked off its first episode – and already, viewers are loving the adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s original novels.
And we mean REALLY loving it...
The drama sees Sherlock and Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch play the titular Patrick Melrose, a dysfunctional upper-class addict whose destructive behaviour gets him into various difficult situations.
The series airs on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in the UK – though you can also watch the first episode of the series in its entirety on RadioTimes.com, as part of a special offer made to our readers.
This article was originally published on 13 May 2018