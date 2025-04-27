"Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe," reads the official synopsis.

Creator Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve, Apple Cider Vinegar) said that Fake is "a story of what it feels like to be lied to, to have your instincts broken, to be gaslit, not only by your romantic partner but by society at large".

"The most remarkable thing about this story is that it’s not remarkable at all," she added.

"These stories are frighteningly common. The minute you start telling people this story, someone invariably pipes up – this happened to my friend/my aunt/my sister/me…"

But is Fake based on a single true story? Read on to find out...

Is Fake based on a true story?

Fake is "inspired by" Australian journalist Stephanie Wood's 2019 memoir of the same name, in which she recounts a past relationship with "a narcissistic fantasist who lied about everything".

"He turned out to be nothing more than a fantasist, a small, hollow man with a great capacity to inflict suffering," Wood wrote for The Guardian that same year.

Wood met "Joe", who led her to believe he was a "former architect, farmer and property developer", through online dating. Their relationship lasted for 15 months before she was left "shattered, curled up in bed, pillow over head, unable to eat, sleep, move".

"See how happy I was before it all ended? See how I was basking in 'love'? I don't think I’ve smiled so broadly, so heartfully since."

Wood recalls a New South Wales property which "Joe" claimed belonged to him. He would talk about it constantly. It became "the centrepiece" of their relationship.

"Do you want the study next to mine or down the corridor?" he had asked her, the plan being for Wood to move in with him. He also said he was going to put the house in a trust to prevent his ex-wife, with whom he said he shared two children, from trying to get her hands on it when Wood was living there.

"I felt wrapped up, after many years alone, nearly home at last."

But the property was not "Joe's". He had convinced its real owner to "spend a very large amount of money to secure" it, leaving "the lawyer’s substantial bill unpaid".

Asher Keddie as Birdie and David Wenham as Joe. Lionsgate

Eventually, Wood ended their relationship for the sake of her mental health.

"His constant cancellations and bizarre, contradictory stories had driven me into an unsustainable state of high anxiety," she wrote.

It was then, when she was out of the relationship, that she started investigating "Joe", carrying out title deed and bankruptcy searches, and speaking to people who knew him.

She also discovered that he had been in a relationship with at least one other woman while they were together after coming across some photos on Facebook.

In one of the pictures, the couple were on a veranda at a country resort and Joe was reading a book Wood had bought him for his birthday.

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Wood said that "Joe" led her to believe that he was a "man of ­integrity and that we had a future together, but who turned out to be of no fixed address, morally and ­financially bankrupt, a man with a criminal conviction for a fraud-related offence in his past and another lover, maybe more than one".

Interestingly, Wood didn't lose any money during her relationship with "Joe", and he had never asked her for any.

"But I lost my trust in myself and the world," she added.

How accurate is Fake?

Wood said that the series has "hewn closely to the truth of my story", but there are "some departures" for "narrative and dramatic reasons".

She gives one such example from an early scene when someone tells Birdie to "run" from the relationship. That didn't happen in real life.

"I wish someone had told me that," she said.

In another scene, Birdie gives Joe a key to her apartment, which also didn't happen.

"I had a niggling sense that to do so would not be wise," she said.

Fake is available to stream exclusively on ITVX from Sunday 27th April. The series will also air on ITV1 from Saturday 3rd May.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.