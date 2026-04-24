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Euphoria season 3 opening episodes revealed to have huge ratings ahead of much-anticipated wedding scenes
The long-awaited return to East Highland has seen millions tune in to see what's going on with Rue.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 10:41 am
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