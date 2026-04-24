Euphoria season 3’s return was a four-year wait for fans – but they’ve returned in droves, with massive ratings now being revealed by HBO.

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The series, which follows Zendaya’s troubled character Rue as she navigates life in California with her friends, returned for season 3 two weeks ago.

Now Warner Bros, who owns HBO, has confirmed on Instagram the first episode alone – titled Ándale – has become the #1 show globally on HBO Max, with 20million viewers tuning in to see what’s happening to the group after a four-year time jump.

This is a massive 68% increase from the season 2 premiere episode. Episode two, America My Dream, also managed to sustain these numbers, with vast amounts of people tuning in to watch Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) have their long-awaited reunion.

The next episode, The Ballad of Palladin, airs on Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK, and is set to feature some of the most dramatic scenes to date as Cassie gets married to the troubled Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3. Patrick Wymore/HBO

With the high school gang ready to reunite, Cassie has been spending every penny she can to make sure it’s the biggest wedding she can, even starting an OnlyFans account to try and earn some extra cash.

Meanwhile Nate is in severe debt due to his struggling business and has taken money from some bad people who now want their cash back.

Maddy, who has now offered to manage Cassie's OnlyFans career, makes a surprise appearance at the wedding itself, with Nate's family members wondering how she can show her face. Nate's convinced she's up to something.

Jacob Elordi in Euphoria season 3. HBO

The trailer for episode 3 has promised something bad is going to happen, with Cassie choking back tears.

While season 3 has been Euphoria’s biggest launch to date, reviews have proven to be the show’s lowest to date by a wide margin.

Euphoria season 3 is airing weekly on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW. Catch up on seasons 1-2 on HBO Max and NOW.

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