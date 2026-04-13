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Euphoria season 3's premiere continues the worrying problem of Sam Levinson series
If you're looking for well-rounded, thoughtful depictions of multi-layered women, Euphoria continues to underdeliver.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 2:29 pm
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