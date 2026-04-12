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Euphoria gave us TV's darkest teen drama yet – but just how true is it to life? Experts weigh in
Radio Times talks to a psychoanalyst and psychotherapist about the show’s first two seasons.
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Published: Sunday, 12 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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