We also introduce PC Jim Strange, the man who – as Morse fans know – ended up as John Thaw's boss in the original series. It’s a really beautiful twist of fate from writer Russell Lewis that Morse starts out as Strange's superior. People don’t always rise through the ranks for the right reasons and I believe that we enjoy the character of Endeavour all the more for unwittingly finding the pitfalls in station politics.

Amid these obstacles, we also get a real sense of what it was like to be alive in 1965. The storyline is unflinching despite the 8pm timeslot as we don’t hide behind the comfy ideal of law enforcement at that time. And we don’t shy away from the realities of blue-collar police life - the thoughts, actions and observations of these elaborate one-of-a-kind characters will keep you glued. They don't make 'em like Anton Lesser's brilliant Chief Supt Bright anymore.

In the early creative talks we were fixated on the ambition to be bold with Endeavour and do something different in every single film. The result is epic stuff and Russell is really breaking the mould on what to expect from a Sunday night murder mystery. Next week, we have a dark, race-against-time film about an unparalleled Oxford killer! So join me back here in seven days’ time to find out more…