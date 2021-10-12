The Crown star Emma Corrin to lead new TV whodunnit from The OA creators

How do you follow up a role like Princess Diana in The Crown?

For Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin, the answer is to lead the cast in a brand new crime drama, written by the creators of hit series The OA.

It has been announced that Emma will take on the starring role in FX series Retreat, in which she will play an amateur detective called Darby Hart, billed as a Gen Z take on the role of the wannabe sleuth.

It sounds like there are some serious Nine Perfect Strangers/White Lotus vibes around the show, which was announced in August.

Deadline reports that Hart is an “amateur sleuth at the centre of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat.” Darby is one of 12 guests participating in a glamorous retreat on the invitation of a billionaire recluse. Naturally one of them snuffs it, and Darby jumps on the case.

Retreat is described as a “radical conceptualisation of the whodunnit with a new kind of detective at the helm”. The series, which is yet to announce its UK broadcaster, also stars Linus Roache and Gina McKee, with writer/director Brit Marling also playing a key role opposite Corrin in the series.

FX are very excited about the series already (as are we!) with boss John Landgraf saying, “We absolutely loved what Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij came to us with, which is radical reconceptualisation of whodunit with a really, really original set of characters, particularly a really strong and original young woman at the centre of the story whose back story and present-day story form a strong emotional core. There obviously is a mystery unfold too. It’s a distinctive and unique show that is not that easy to produce.”

