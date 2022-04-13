The Darwins were convicted of fraud in 2008 after John faked his own death to claim life insurance money needed to pay off his debts.

In a bizarre twist, John lived next door to Anne the entire time as they owned their home and the bedsit next door. He would move freely between the two via connecting doors.

Their story unravelled when they tried to move permanently to Panama (and even were pictured in an estate agents looking for property in a snap that would go viral), but new visa laws meant John would have to have his identity proven by UK police - a problem for a man presumed dead.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But what surprised Eddie Marsan who plays John in the four-part series? It was actually the fact Anne and John loved each other.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview which will land on 17th April, Marsan said: "I think what was brilliant, and surprised me so much within the writing, was that they loved each other.

"When I did Tyrannosaur 12 or 13 years ago, when I played an abusive husband, the abuse was so extreme, and it was so far away from the norm it was comfortably away from the norm. It was something that the audience could look at and judge, but it wouldn't challenge them, they wouldn't have to question themselves."

The Thief His Wife and the Canoe: John Darwin carrying canoe (ITV)

He added: "What's brilliant about The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and a lot of dramas post #MeToo, is that now the abuse is more nuanced, and it's more subtle.

"Dramas are now asking us to question ourselves in our relationships, you know – they're no longer monsters, they're human beings who are manipulative and abusive in very subtle ways."

Read more:

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe will start 9pm on 17th April on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.