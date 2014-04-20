Jamaica Inn - 9:00pm, BBC1

Jessica Brown-Findlay swaps Downton for the bleak Cornish moors in the first instalment of this three-part adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic romance. Set in 1821, headstrong Mary Yellan finds herself the newest resident of Jamaica Inn run by her brutish uncle (Sean Harris) and jittery aunt (Joanne Whalley). Something fishy's going on but it's her encounter with enigmatic Jem (Matthew McNulty) that truly questions Mary's sense of morality.

Tommy Cooper: Not like That, like This - 9:00pm, ITV

David Threlfall delivers a masterful performance as Tommy Cooper in this feature-length biopic of the much-loved comedian. Focusing on his relationship with two women, his long-suffering wife Dove (Amanda Redman) and mistress Mary Kay (Helen McCrory), the drama continues right until that final tragic show.

Game of Thrones - 9:00pm, Sky Atlantic

After last week's shock events, we have a whodunnit on our hands and Cersei is out for blood. Tyrion is prime suspect but will the truth out eventually? Meanwhile, across the Narrow Sea, Daenerys chooses her champion and Arya continues her road trip with unlikely travelling companion the Hound.

Amazon's Retail Revolution - 9:00pm, BBC2

Twenty years since Amazon founder Jeff Bezos started selling books from his garage, he's sitting atop a £100 billion internet empire. As publishers bemoan Amazon's dirt-cheap prices and tax strategies, we step behind the scenes of the online giant to hear both sides of the story.

Rev - 10:00pm, BBC2

Ralph Fiennes guest-stars as the Bishop of London who hands out a draconian punishment to hapless Rev Adam Smallbone (Tom Hollander) for his naughty snog with comely head teacher Ellie. The parish-wide scandal leads Adam into freefall but in the midst of his meltdown, he meets a kindly stranger on a green hill far away...

